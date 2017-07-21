Pfizer, Dr Reddy's among 66 firms that fail govt test for NSQ drugs

As per the latest report released by the government, 66 drug firms have failed the test for Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) drugs. Major drug firms like Zydus Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla, and are part of the list.

The government states that these have been included in the list as at least five drugs manufactured by the company have failed the government’s test.

The report suggests that has failed the test for 25 samples, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have 9 NSQ quality drugs. Seven drugs of Cipla, and six samples of have failed the government’s test.



Business Standard is awaiting the companies’ response.

The survey reported that 3.16 per cent of the drug samples taken from retail outlets were not of standard quality. According to this survey conducted by the government on NSQ drugs, the estimated percentage of from government sources was 10.02 per cent and for spurious drugs it was 0.059 per cent. Globally, the acceptable rate is around two per cent.

The drug controller general has earlier stated that it will be around atleast two years for India to reach a stage where two per cent of the drugs are of not of standard quality. Meanwhile, the government has started risk-based assessment in order to keep a constant check on and their manufacturing units in an attempt to improve manufacturing practices. As of now risk-based assessment is undertaken in India alone. Soon, India’s drug regulator plans to even conduct such assessment abroad, on the line of the and EU regulators.

India exports to around 200 countries and the government is working with these countries to ensure that manufacturing practices are upto global standards.