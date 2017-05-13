Pfizer's pneumonia vaccine now part of immunisation programme

In India, PCV 13 will be introduced in a multi-dose vial format, Pfizer said

Drug company on Saturday stated that its pneumonia vaccine PCV 13 has been included in India’s immunisation programme in a select few states.



The company’s 13-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV 13) has been selected for immunisation program in certain states, Limited said in a statement.



Globally, pneumococcal disease is said to be one of the leading causes of deaths in children younger than five years of age. In India, according to industry sources, around 105,000 children died of pneumococcal pneumonia in 2010.



The PCV 13 vaccines is the most widely used pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in the world, with deployment in over 100 countries’ immunisation program.



“With the introduction of PCV 13, we will able to help protect India’s birth cohort of 26 million children from the leading cause of child deaths in the country,” Country Manager S Sridhar said.



In the first phase, that will cover around 5.15 million babies, Inc will supply the vaccine through UNICEF, under the auspices of Gavi.



Press Trust of India