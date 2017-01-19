Phaneesh Murthy joins Cigniti as non-executive director

Phaneesh Murthy, who was previously associated with and in leadership roles, has joined the board of Hyderabad-based Technologies Limited as a non-executive director. is an independent software testing (IST) service provider.

"Phaneesh will advise the board and work closely with the management at to drive the business growth. We firmly believe that his association, inputs and strategic direction will help us further accelerate our journey towards becoming the world's largest and most respected independent software testing services company," C V Subramanyam, chairman and managing of said.

Phaneesh said: "In today's rapidly changing digital world, organisations are powered by intelligent software. Companies are now leveraging DevOps to release applications on an hourly mode, instead of annual basis as was the norm just a few years ago. I am excited to be a part of the company, which is attempting to ensure this agility through its leading IP-led software testing services."