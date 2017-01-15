Pharma barons swallow FDA bitter pill

Combined net worth of country's top 8 pharma promoters down by Rs 42,000 crore since 2015

India’s top pharma barons are feeling the heat of a greater regulatory scrutiny in their bread-and-butter US business. In the past 12 months, the NSE Pharma Index is down 12.7%, losing the most among all sectoral indices, which has hit the fortunes of the country’s top pharma promoters. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty is down 5.7%, while BSE Sensex is up 4.3% since the end of 2015. The combined market capitalisation of the country’s top eight pharma companies that are part of NSE Pharma Index is down 16%, as investors worry about the earnings impact of a ...

Krishna Kant