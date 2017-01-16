Pharma barons swallow FDA bitter pill, Sun Pharma's Shanghvi biggest loser

Combined net worth of country's top 8 pharma promoters down by Rs 42,000 crore since 2015

India’s top pharma barons are feeling the heat of a greater regulatory scrutiny in their bread-and-butter US business. In the past 12 months, the NSE Pharma Index is down 12.7 per cent, losing the most among all sectoral indices, which has hit the fortunes of the country’s top pharma promoters. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty is down 5.7 per cent, while BSE Sensex is up 4.3 per cent since the end of 2015. The combined market capitalisation of the country’s top eight pharma companies that are part of NSE Pharma Index is down 16 per cent, as ...

Krishna Kant