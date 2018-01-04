Pharma corner: Fresenius Kabi gets US FDA warning for Baddi plant

US health regulator United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter to German drug firm Kabi AG for lapses at its drug manufacturing facility at in Himachal Pradesh.



In a letter to the company’s CEO Mats Henriksson summarising violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals, US FDA said it had conducted inspection of the facility from April 6 to 14, 2017. “Your firm failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications, whether or not the batch has already been distributed,” FDA said.



While saying that it had reviewed company’s May 10, 2017, response in detail and acknowledges receipt of its subsequent correspondence, US FDA asked the drug firm to provide plans and procedures to ensure that future sterility failure investigations included a more thorough review of long-term trends.The regulator also asked Kabi AG to ensure sufficient investigation of potential vulnerabilities in the manufacturing operation and potential correlations with past incidents.The letter also said that in an inspection from May 14 to 22, 2015, FDA had cited a similar CGMP observation in which the firm invalidated sterility test failures without adequately investigating the root causes, and failed to take appropriate corrective actions.“Although you proposed remediations in your responses following the 2015 inspection, and discussed these plans during a 2016 regulatory meeting with the Agency, our current inspection found that your facility’s oversight and control over the manufacture of drugs remains deficient,” it said.US FDA said based upon the nature of the violations it strongly recommended enga-ging a consultant to assist the firm in meeting CGMP requirements.The regulator said until the company corrects all violations completely and “we confirm your compliance with CGMP, FDA may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer.”