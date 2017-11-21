Pharma weight in BSE to touch 5 year low

With drug makers Lupin and Cipla set to be replaced in the S&P BSE Sensex by IndusInd Bank and YES Bank, the weight of the pharmaceutical industry in the index would decline to a five-year low. The index, jointly owned by the BSE and the US-based S&P, is a free float, market-weighted stock index of 30 companies. “All over the world indices ride on successful stocks as these are made of weights by market capitalisation,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director, Equinomics Research & Advisory. On Friday, four drug makers together had a ...