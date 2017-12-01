Pick-up in execution holds key for NBCC

NBCC, with a growing order book, continues to enjoy the Street’s confidence enriching investors to the tune of 75 per cent over the last one year. The current order book of about Rs 75,000 crore is almost 10 times its FY17 revenues, and is one major reason for comfort.

Being a Navratna public sector company, which does project management consultancy (PMC) for other government bodies, gives it an edge. It bags about 80 per cent of the PMC work on a nomination basis, with only 20 per cent won through competitive bidding, ensuring a steady order book growth. The current order book ...