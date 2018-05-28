Piramal Enterprises Q4 net rises to Rs 39.44 bn on tax write-back

Enterprises on Monday posted a huge jump in the March quarter net profit at Rs 39.44 billion on massive tax write-back on merger of subsidiary firms, compared with Rs 3.11 billion in the same period last year.

Normalised for the gain, the city-based company's net grew by 21 per cent to Rs 3.75 billion, but was restricted by an increase in tax outgo.

Chairman Ajay said there was an exceptional item of a Rs 35-billion tax write-back on account of the reverse merger of Finance and with Piramal Housing Finance.