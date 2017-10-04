Plainspeak pays

When Deepika Padukone signed up for Coke, she was trolled in her social media page by her fans for endorsing Coke, a product which is being perceived by the target segment as “unhealthy”. This is the slice of reality in today’s India. With 50 per cent of India’s population (below 25 years of age) being the target market for aerated drinks, Coke and Pepsi cannot afford to ignore the market due to its size and potential. However, they have to deal with the “informed target segment” that is concerned about the nutritional profile of the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?