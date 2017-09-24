Planning to buy Apple device? iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus may not run superfast net

-
Apple's newly-launched devices — iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X — do not have the requisite supporting apparatus that enables Android smartphones to use superfast wireless network technology being developed by internet service providers.
The devices cannot deliver high speed under the superfast network called Gigabit LTE while several premium Android smartphones house the necessary technology that makes them able to tap into the super high speeds, CNET reported on Saturday.
Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and HTC U11 are some of the Android devices that boast the ability to reach a theoretical peak speed of 1 gigabit per second — the highest speed offered by internet service providers fast enough to download a two-hour movie in 15 seconds.
However, Apple's new iPhones would be able to tap into LTE Advanced networks which have a theoretical peak speed of 500 megabits per second.
