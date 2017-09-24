Planning to buy Apple device? iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus may not run superfast net

Apple's newly-launched devices — iPhone 8, and iPhone X — do not have the requisite supporting apparatus that enables smartphones to use superfast wireless network technology being developed by service providers.

The devices cannot deliver high speed under the superfast network called Gigabit LTE while several premium smartphones house the necessary technology that makes them able to tap into the super high speeds, CNET reported on Saturday.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, and are some of the devices that boast the ability to reach a theoretical peak speed of 1 gigabit per second — the highest speed offered by service providers fast enough to download a two-hour movie in 15 seconds.

ALSO READ: Apple concedes Apple Watch Series 3 has LTE issues

However, Apple's new iPhones would be able to tap into LTE Advanced networks which have a theoretical peak speed of 500 megabits per second.