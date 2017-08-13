PlasmaGen Biosciences hopes for turnover of Rs 640 crore in five years

PlasmaGen BioSciences, a start-up in the niche area of plasma products, incorporated in September 2010, is working on creating a manufacturing facility near Bengaluru. It aims to touch a turnover of $100-120 million (Rs 640-800 crore) in the next five years. Plasma products Blood plasma is a liquid component of blood that normally holds the blood cells (red, white and platelets). Human plasma contains proteins like serum albumins, immuno-globulins, fibrinogen and clotting factors, which have various therapeutic uses. These are used for patients with Haemophilia, fibrinogen ...