PlasmaGen Biosciences hopes for turnover of Rs 640 crore in five years

PlasmaGen BioSciences, a start-up in the niche area of plasma products, incorporated in September 2010, is working on creating a manufacturing facility near Bengaluru. It aims to touch a turnover of $100-120 million (Rs 640-800 crore) in the next five years. Plasma products Blood plasma is a liquid component of blood that normally holds the blood cells (red, white and platelets). Human plasma contains proteins like serum albumins, immuno-globulins, fibrinogen and clotting factors, which have various therapeutic uses. These are used for patients with Haemophilia, fibrinogen ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?