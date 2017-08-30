Plots thicken in Indian online video market

The action in the Indian online video market has been breathless. Inside Edge, Amazon Prime Video India’s first original series, came out in July. The 10 episodes of this critically acclaimed show based on a fictional T-20 team is one of the 20 new shows Amazon has lined up for release. There is a long list of deals with film producers in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil, among others. Netflix signed one with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment earlier this year. It also just commissioned several originals, including Sacred Games based on Vikram Chandra’s ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?