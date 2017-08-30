Plots thicken in Indian online video market

The action in the Indian online video market has been breathless. Inside Edge, Amazon Prime Video India’s first original series, came out in July. The 10 episodes of this critically acclaimed show based on a fictional T-20 team is one of the 20 new shows Amazon has lined up for release. There is a long list of deals with film producers in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil, among others. Netflix signed one with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment earlier this year. It also just commissioned several originals, including Sacred Games based on Vikram Chandra’s ...