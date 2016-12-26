Plugging the gaps in public health care

Biosense aims to detect and fix the smaller but more widespread health problems in rural India

It was on a chance visit to Melghat, a backward district with a high level of malnutrition in Maharashtra, that medical students Abhishek Singh, 30, and Yogesh Patil, 31, realised there was an urgent need to find a way to detect anaemia in women and children without the use of a needle. More than the complicated technologies that were being developed in the medical world, rural India needed some kind of a simple device that would allow this tiny problem to be checked and, therefore, rectified. Anaemia and malaria, which are treatable, cost the villagers their lives only because these are ...

Anjuli Bhargava