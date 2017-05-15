PM attends 90 years celebrations of Essel Group, speaks about family values

It was a pleasure to have you with us Modiji. Thank you for launching Sarthi & DSC foundation at the 90 years celebrations https://t.co/Qp5elinNoY— Dr. Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) May 14, 2017
The Prime Minister launched two social initiatives. These include Sarthi a peoples empowerment programme on subjects such as education, health and employment; and the DSC Foundation with a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore, to empower people in need.
Sarthi & DSC Foundation have been inaugurated today. These initiatives reflect values their family believes in: PM at Essel Group programme— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 14, 2017
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister described the programme as an illustration of Indian traditions. He said that India has had a tradition where successive generations take family values forward, and contribute to the family by adding their capacities and capabilities.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU