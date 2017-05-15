PM attends 90 years celebrations of Essel Group, speaks about family values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday attended the 90 years celebrations of the in New Delhi. The event was also attended by President

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Chairman of the thanked him for graciously accepting the invitation for this event. He explained Essel Groups recent social initiatives on themes such as water supply, power supply, and



It was a pleasure to have you with us Modiji. Thank you for launching & DSC foundation at the 90 years celebrations https://t.co/Qp5elinNoY — Dr. (@subhashchandra) May 14, 2017



The Prime Minister launched two social initiatives. These include a peoples empowerment programme on subjects such as education, health and employment; and the DSC Foundation with a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore, to empower people in need.

& DSC Foundation have been inaugurated today. These initiatives reflect values their family believes in: PM at programme — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 14, 2017



Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister described the programme as an illustration of Indian traditions. He said that India has had a tradition where successive generations take forward, and contribute to the family by adding their capacities and capabilities.

He recalled his earlier meetings with Nandkishore Goenka and said the family has always been open to new ideas, and has taken every challenge as an opportunity, to create a presence in a range of initiatives from soil to satellite."

Appreciating the social initiatives of the Essel Group, the Prime Minister said that the Mission provides opportunities for a large number of social entrepreneurs to emerge. He said that while Sarthi" presented a good blend of rights and duties, the DSC Foundation would help build a large number of job creators.

The Prime Minister urged everyone present to work towards specific goals for what they could do for the country by 2022 the 75th anniversary of independence.