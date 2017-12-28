PM's e-vehicle dream impractical, not the way forward, says Toyota official

Amid a raging debate on the government's resolve to ensure that only are sold in the country from 2030, a key of Toyota's joint venture has pitched for a for consumers and leeway to auto producers.



Shekar Viswanathan, the vice-chairman and whole-time director at Kirloskar Motor, said consumers should be given freedom to make a logical choice, and manufacturers enough leeway so that they can produce what the consumer wants.



Viswanathan said the government's ambitious target of an all-electric fleet from 2030 is "not practical, and it's not the way forward".He also argued that alone are not the best answer to curb vehicularCustomers who have a certain distance to travel every day will choose electric, and those who don't have a fixed schedule may choose a hybrid car, according to him."In time to come, others may choose hydrogen because there is zero in hydrogen vehicles. So, I think the has to recognise this, be technology-agnostic, and encourage all technologies and fix the tax rates accordingly," he said in an interview to PTI."All technologies must be encouraged because nobody knows which technology is going to succeed," Viswanathan said.Technologies which generate more have to be discouraged through suitable fiscal dis-incentives, while those which minimise the amount of should be encouraged by way of fiscal incentives."I don't think is the immediate answer. Yes, there will be a certain percentage of vehicle population which will have electric, but we still have to rely on the internal combustion engine, hydrogen vehicles and hybrid vehicles for the remainder," Viswanathan said.Asked if should avoid rushing into an era of EVs, he said, "If that's what the consumer wants, the rush will happen on commercial terms but if you (Government) mandate that I will give huge tax incentive for electric but I will penalise hybrid which is very friendly in terms of levels, then it's not a level playing field."So, the needs to recalibrate the tax on hybrids, particularly on strong hybrids which function like electric vehicles, he suggested."Important point is not whether we will be driving hydrogen vehicles, or continue with the internal combustion engine or move to pure electric or hybrid. The point is, are you giving enough freedom for consumers to make a logical choice, and therefore, are you giving the producers of such vehicles enough leeway so that they can produce what the consumer wants.""You have to give a bouquet of options to and the customer will choose. Now, if you penalise obviously polluting vehicles, which run on BS-III and BS-IV, BS-II and BS-I...they need to be removed from the roads first, and I wish the takes action on that," he said."Today you have this lopsided tax structure where attract 12 per cent tax, and hybrids are treated like 'sin goods'," he pointed out.According to him, major in the world have all the technologies, electric, hybrid, internal combustion engine, that too BS-VI and they will progress towards BS-VII giving very clean fuel."But to commercialise and make it a practical proposition for the consumer, we have to stitch it by market-to-market," he said.In some parts of India, may well succeed because of enough charging infrastructure, adequate power, and a grid that is able to withstand surges in power drawing, among others."But is it possible across I don't think so. Because in certain pockets of you don't have power, let alone quality power. I think it's better to take a cautious, practical approach than making grand statements that we will be 100 per cent electric (from 2030)," Viswanathan said."You can't say are not polluting at all if you are going to generate power from coal-fired power stations. There will be then. You have to measure all this on 'well to wheel basis' and you have to measure total for each form of and then fix the taxes accordingly. So, more polluting ones should be penalised more and less polluting ones should be penalised less," he said.