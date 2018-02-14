JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

LG's MWC 2018 schedule is all about artificial intelligence in smartphones
Business Standard

PNB detects $1.77 bn fraud: Money siphoned off overseas from Mumbai branch

The bank did not name the people involved but said it had reported the deals to law enforcement agencies

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

PNB's Q4 points to moderation in NPAs

India's Punjab National Bank said on Wednesday it had detected "fraudulent and unauthorised" transactions worth about $1.77 billion at one of its branches in Mumbai.

The bank said in a statement the transactions were "for the benefit of a few select account holders with their apparent connivance" and that "based on these transactions other banks appear to have advanced money to these customers abroad."

The bank did not name the people involved but said it had reported the deals to law enforcement agencies and would decide whether it faces any liability arising out of the transactions later.

PNB shares fell as much as 5.7 per cent in early trading on Wednesday.
First Published: Wed, February 14 2018. 10:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements