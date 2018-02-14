PNB detects $1.77 bn fraud: Money siphoned off overseas from Mumbai branch

India's Punjab National said on Wednesday it had detected "fraudulent and unauthorised" transactions worth about $1.77 billion at one of its branches in

The said in a statement the transactions were "for the benefit of a few select account holders with their apparent connivance" and that "based on these transactions other banks appear to have advanced money to these customers abroad."

The did not name the people involved but said it had reported the deals to enforcement agencies and would decide whether it faces any liability arising out of the transactions later.

shares fell as much as 5.7 per cent in early trading on Wednesday.