PNB Q1 net profit up 12% but NPAs up sequentially

Punjab National Bank's net profit rose 12 per cent at Rs 343 crore during the first quarter of 2017-18, but bad debts rose sequentially.

In the previous quarter ended March 2017, PNB had earned a net profit of Rs 262 crore, recovering from a loss of Rs 5,367 a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets of the bank stood at 13.66 per cent in April-June, 2017 against 12.53 per cent in the previous quarter. However, these were slightly lower from 13.75 per cent a year ago.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs rose to Rs 57,721 as on June 30, 2017, against Rs 55,370 crore as on March 31, 2017.

After providing for NPAs, net bad debts stood at 8.67 per cent at the end first quarter 2017-18 against 7.81 per cent at end fourth quarter, 2016-17.

PNB's share was up 1.4 per cent at Rs 159.70 at noon on BSE