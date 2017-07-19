Pocket Aces first Indian digital media firm to enter China

Pocket Aces, which creates long- and short-format content for digital consumption, will be the first Indian to have a presence in

The company — co-founded by Aditi Srivastava, Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita — has entered into a partnership with WebTV Asia, a multi-platform digital media entertainment company. Its content will be available on one of China’s biggest websites, Youku Tudou, which is owned by e-commerce giant Alibaba.

creates content across 3 channels — (premium web series), (snackable and sharable content) and (all things food) — and reaches over 40 million people weekly on its own properties. This partnership will be kicked off with and Gobble, each having a dedicated section on the Youku Tudou platform. The content will have subtitles in English and Mandarin, and in some instances, will be dubbed as well to localise it to the Chinese market.

The Chinese market is a tough one to crack for foreign content creators. While digital is a new medium, even traditional media like films struggle to get over the Great Wall. The country allows only 34 foreign films to be released each year, and that too after some significant gatekeeping on the content front. Many Hollywood films are known to delete or alter scenes to be released in

“For foreign content creators to gain access to China, there are three major challenges – the content firewall, as they call it, censorship and then monetisation,” says Desmond Ngai, VP of strategy and partnerships, Web TV Asia. “We have a Chinese partner that allows us to distribute content, so that takes care of the content firewall. There is a lot of self-censorship among content creators and we’ll be following the protocols set down by the government when we take content there. Most importantly, our association with both the Chinese company and allows us to remove money out of China, and give it to the foreign content creator, in this case, ”

The content firewall refers to regulations that don’t allow a lot of global digital media like YouTube and Facebook to operate in