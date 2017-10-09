Porsche launches 911 GT3 at Rs 2.31 cr

Expanding its product portfolio in India, Italian supercar maker, Porsche, today officially launched its flagship version of the 911 range, the GT3, priced at Rs 23,121,000 in India.

The new 911 GT3 is powered by a 4.0 Litre straight six-cylinder engine that has replaced the 3.8 Litre V6 powertrain that use to perform duty in the previous generation. Alike 911 Carrera, the engine too is mounted at the rear. It propels a whopping 500 Hp of maximum output and 460 Nm of peak torque.

In the GT3, for the first time, Porsche is offering a choice of two gearboxes- a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox. When mated to a seven-speed PDK, it can clock triple digits speed in 3.4 seconds and can take a high speed of 314 kmph. Moreover, other than the new drivetrain, Porsche has worked on GT3's body and suspension to enhance agility.

Aerodynamics and the body weight are the two areas that underwent major changes. The front and the rear end are constructed predominantly from polyurethane with intentions to reduce weight. There are several elements that are made of carbon like the rear lid, the wing and the wing supports. All these in amalgamation have helped to make the GT3 15 kg lighter at 1,430 kg, when equipped with manual transmission along with mechanically controlled differential lock.

The rear of the car is the area where Porsche has done crucial alterations. Along with extensive use of carbon, the rear wing is positioned 20 mm higher to create better down-force complemented with air ducts and independent central air outlet. The ground clearance of GT3 has been reduced by 25 mm, which helps to maintain agility at high speed. However, the front dampers are adjustable and while countering bad section of roads, the suspension can be raised to 30 mm and this can be only done upto the speed of 50 kmph.

Moreover, GT3 is also equipped with rear axle steering where the rear wheels of the car moves in the outward direction at high-speed eliminating under-steer while at low speed the rear wheel moves inward, which helps to manoeuvre city traffic. GT3 also gets what Porsche calls dynamic engine mounts, which grabs the engine tighter while taking hard corners at high speed.

Inside, it comes with GT sports steering wheel, which is a carry over from the 918 Spyder.

In addition to the Porsche Communication Management (PCM), the GT3 gets Connect plus module and the track Precision app as standard. It enables drivers to record their driving data on their smartphone.

Customers who are keen to take their car to track can also opt for clubsport package, which includes a roll cage, a red six-point seat belt for the driver and a fire extinguisher.