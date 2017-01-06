Portea Medical's losses widen to Rs 123 crore even as revenue triples

Portea Medical, the health care promoted by K Ganesh and Meena Ganesh, has seen triple to Rs 123 crore in the financial year 2016, as it acquired smaller rivals and expanded medical services for consumers at their premises.

The Bengaluru-based Portea, backed by Accel Partners and International Finance Corporation, saw grow to Rs 47 crore, around three-fold increase over the previous financial year, regulatory filings data sourced from Tofler said.

During the year, Porta acquired home medical equipment service provider Health Mantra and speciality pharmaceutical distributor Medybiz Pharma for an undisclosed sum. Expenses grew to Rs 171 crore, while employee salaries shot up to Rs 65 crore.

In the previous financial year, it bore employee expenses of Rs 27 crore and other expenses at Rs 32 crore.

The company is yet to respond to an email seeking comments on the losses.

has raised over $46.5 million from investors including Accel Partners, International Finance Corporation, Qualcomm Ventures and Ventureast.

The company provides at-home healthcare services, including general primary health care, post-hospitalisation care and chronic disease management, among others.

It offers home visits from doctors, nurses, nursing attendants and physiotherapists. It also provides a collection of lab samples and medical equipment on hire, bringing the entire gamut of healthcare services to a patient's doorstep.

The financial year 2015-16 saw start-ups across sectors aggressively competing to capture the growing consumer internet base in the country, and those in healthcare technology space were no different.

As a result, while the share of start-ups rose substantially over the corresponding year-ago period, most of these also saw incurred increase in losses.