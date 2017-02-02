Post-Budget 2017, will regional airports be attractive to private players?

The Union Budget has proposed allowing the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to use its land bank for commercial purposes. At present, the law allows an airport operator to use land only for aviation-related services. With 128 airports, AAI owns almost 55,000 acres. The finance minister also said airports in tier-II cities would be taken for operation and maintenance in a public-private-partnership (PPP) model. Will the move encourage private entities to bid for management contracts of airports in cities such as Ahmedabad or Jaipur? According to senior officials in AAI, the ...

Arindam Majumder & Aneesh Phadnis