Post merger with Flipkart, Snapdeal brand could cease to exist

After its proposed merger with Flipkart, rival Snapdeal might have a very different fate from the marketplace’s other acquisitions, Myntra and Jabong. For its brand, the journey is very likely to end. Flipkart acquired Myntra and Jabong in 2014 and 2016, respectively. These are being run independently as part of the group. However, according to sources close to the Snapdeal board, within a year of the merger, the legacy of the once second-largest e-commerce player in the domestic market might end abruptly. Other companies owned by Snapdeal’s parent, Jasper ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?