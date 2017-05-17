Post merger with Flipkart, Snapdeal brand could cease to exist

Other companies owned by Snapdeal's parent Jasper Infotech, such as FreeCharge, await similar fate

After its proposed merger with Flipkart, rival Snapdeal might have a very different fate from the marketplace’s other acquisitions, Myntra and Jabong. For its brand, the journey is very likely to end. Flipkart acquired Myntra and Jabong in 2014 and 2016, respectively. These are being run independently as part of the group. However, according to sources close to the Snapdeal board, within a year of the merger, the legacy of the once second-largest e-commerce player in the domestic market might end abruptly. Other companies owned by Snapdeal’s parent, Jasper ...

Karan Choudhury