Post RERA, brokers may focus on rental market: Survey

"With stringent rules being implemented under RERA, 42 per cent are now planning to shift their business focus from new project launches to closure of deals of resale properties," it said.However, 39 per cent of the respondents hold a strong opinion of not changing their business focus and will continue dealing with new project launches, the report noted.In India, the broker sector plays an important role in real estate transactions and is estimated to be a Rs 25,600 crore industry, with around 5-9 lakh brokers, it said.According to the survey, nearly 84 per cent of the opined that implementation of RERA will have increased benefits to the"RERA brings in clarity and fair practices that would protect the interests of buyers and also impose penalties on errant builders, hence making the real estate sector organised, transparent and consumer centric," it said.As per the survey, nearly 73 per cent of the participants who took part in the survey, consider that the successful implementation of RERA will result in timely delivery of the projects.