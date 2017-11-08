Power Grid continues adding capacity

Power Grid, the country’s largest power transmission company, continues to maintain strong capitalisation growth, keeping its prospects firm. Capitalisation indicates the assets (transmission capacity and allied equipment in this case) becoming commercially operational, essential for Power Grid to start earning a return on the amount invested. Capitalisation in the September quarter (Q2) grew 49 per cent to Rs 9,970 crore, higher than analysts’ expectations; Elara Capital had estimated at Rs 7,500 crore. The company added 2,266 km of transmission lines and four ...