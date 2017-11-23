PowerGrid eyes projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore in electricity drive

India’s largest transmission utility is shifting its focus to projects within states, where it expects a government plan to provide electricity to all to generate new orders worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore over the next five years.

Power Grid Corp Of India will seek to capture new orders either on its own or through joint ventures, Executive Director said. “Until now we have taken up all inter-state projects. Now we want to go ahead full steam on intra-state projects,” Jain said.

Provinces are increasing investments in their electricity grids and upgrading old transmission systems as they seek to supply round-the-clock electricity to households and industries as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan. “Many states may not have the funds needed for upgrading their transmission systems and may want to go for a joint venture with Power Grid,” said Rupesh Sankhe, an analyst at Reliance Securities in Mumbai.