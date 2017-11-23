JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Quess Corp owners to raise Rs 680 cr through share sale
Business Standard

PowerGrid eyes projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore in electricity drive

Focus being shifted to projects within states

Bloomberg 

Power transmission

India’s largest transmission utility is shifting its focus to projects within states, where it expects a government plan to provide electricity to all to generate new orders worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore over the next five years.

Power Grid Corp Of India will seek to capture new orders either on its own or through joint ventures, Executive Director Anil Jain said. “Until now we have taken up all inter-state projects. Now we want to go ahead full steam on intra-state projects,” Jain said.

Provinces are increasing investments in their electricity grids and upgrading old transmission systems as they seek to supply round-the-clock electricity to households and industries as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan. “Many states may not have the funds needed for upgrading their transmission systems and may want to go for a joint venture with Power Grid,” said Rupesh Sankhe, an analyst at Reliance Securities in Mumbai.
First Published: Thu, November 23 2017. 02:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements