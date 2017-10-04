Prataap Snacks to list on bourses tomorrow

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prataap Snacks to list on bourses on October 5

Prataap Snacks, whose initial share sale offer received robust investor demand last week, will list its shares on bourses tomorrow.

The Rs 482-crore initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed 47.39 times during September 22-26.


The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was oversubscribed 76.89 times, non-institutional investors 101.15 times and retail investors 8.48 times, according to NSE data.

The issue was in a price band of Rs 930-938 per share.

The company, which makes products under the 'Yellow Diamond' brand, aims to use the proceeds to expand capacity, marketing and brand building activities and retire the debt on its books.

Edelweiss, JM Financial and Spark Capital were managing the issue.

First Published: Wed, October 04 2017. 15:51 IST

