Praveer Sinha to take over as Tata Power MD from Anil Sardana on May 1

Tata Power today announced the appointment of Praveer Sinha as the firm’s new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director with effect from May 1, 2018. Sinha succeeds Anil Sardana whose exit was announced earlier this year. Sinha is currently the CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL). He has over three decades of experience in the power sector, and has been credited with transforming the power distribution sector and development and setting up of greenfield and brownfield power plants in India and abroad. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Power, said: “Praveer’s extensive experience in the power sector and his ability to drive performance, maximise returns and work seamlessly with stakeholders will be very valuable for Tata Power as it looks to strengthen and expand its position in fast-evolving energy market.” “Tata Power is among the oldest and most iconic companies in the Tata group and it is my privilege to lead such an institution.
I look forward to working with all our stakeholders and employees to take this company on its next stage of growth,” said Sinha.Sinha holds a Master’s Degree in Business Law from National Law School, Bengaluru and is also trained as an Electrical Engineer. He is also a member of the Faculty Board at Faculty of Management Studies [FMS], and a member of Board of Governors at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi. He is a Research Scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and is also a visiting Scholar at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston, USA.
