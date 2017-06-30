Premji Invest picks 2.2% stake in Aditya Birla Capital

Premji Invest, Wipro Chairman Azim Premji’s investment arm, has picked up 2.2 per cent stake worth Rs 700-crore in (ABCL) at a valuation of Rs 32,000 crore ahead of its listing next month.

In a statement, the Aditya Birla group said – 1, an affiliate of Premji Invest, would subscribe to about 2.2 per cent of the fully-diluted equity share capital in ABCL, formerly known as Aditya Birla Financial Services. is the holding company of the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group.

had entered into a composite scheme of arrangement with Aditya Birla Nuvo and Grasim Industries, which have merged their operations into Grasim, while the financial services business of Grasim would be transferred to and vested in the company by way of demerger effective from July 4, 2017, into ABCL, which would be listed on the Indian stock exchanges.

In accordance with the scheme, on or prior to July 4, 2017, the company is permitted to issue additional equity shares, to one or more financial investors.

“We welcome a marquee investor like to join us in ABCL’s journey ahead. This transaction underpins the inherent strength of our financial services business,” Aditya Birla group chairman said.

ranks amongst the top fund managers in India with an aggregate assets under management, across mutual fund, private equity and insurance businesses of Rs 2.46 lakh crore and a lending book of Rs 38,000 crore as of March 31, 2017.

“ is excited to partner with ABCL, one of India’s leading non-bank financial services institutions. has built a high-quality customer franchise through a profitable and scalable business model, and achieved significant market leadership in certain segments. We believe this partnership will create significant value for all stakeholders,” a spokesperson said.

has recently applied to the Reserve Bank of India for seeking licence to start an asset reconstruction and securitisation business. Group company Idea Cellular, which is merging its operations with Vodafone, is also having a payment bank licence.