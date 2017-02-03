Pricol eyes Rs 220 crore in annual revenue from its new Pune facility

Limited, a Coimbatore-based manufacturer of automotive components and now part of the Murugappa Group, which recently inaugurated its new plant in Pune, expects around Rs 220 crore revenue from this facility every year.

The company, however, did not disclose investment details.

Spread over 6.58 acres of land in Phulgaon, Pune, the surface-mount technology and printed circuit boards manufacturing lines will cater to the growing electronic cluster business in the two-wheeler, commercial vehicle, off-road and tractor segments.

The manufacturing plant at Pune is expected to clock an annual revenue of Rs 220 crore in the next two years, up from the current annual revenue of Rs 120 crore, thus contributing to Pricol’s 2020 vision.

Investments in electronics manufacturing will also contribute to the growing body control module and telematics businesses, said the company.

The plant also has new technology pump production lines catering to the domestic and export markets. With manufacturing operations in Indonesia, Brazil and India, the new plant in Pune will add impetus to Pricol's manufacturing operations in the global market, said Vikram Mohan, the company's managing director.

“While India continues to emerge as a global auto hub, one of the cities that has contributed towards this growth is Pune. Pricol’s new greenfield plant in Pune will not only cater to the requirement of the growing Indian market but further strengthen our position by serving as a key manufacturing unit for Pricol’s global operations," Mohan added.