Prime gives Amazon an edge in battle with Flipkart

A year since e-tailer Amazon launched its Prime service in India, the programme has grown six-fold, racking up close to eight million in terms of registered members, according to industry estimates. That works out to about 11 per cent of the total user base of Prime globally, not a bad feat given that most wrote off the initiative during launch in July 2016. But Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president and country head, Amazon India, was resolute in his belief that it would click and that the discerning consumer would pay more for faster delivery, exclusive content and discounts. Prime ...