Prime subscriptions grow four times during Amazon's festive sale

A little over a year after launching Prime in India, Amazon says its loyalty programme has begun paying dividends, with subscribers shopping more often and on average spending more than non-Prime subscribers. Prime was once again the largest selling ‘item’ during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, with the company selling four times as many subscriptions this time compared to last year. During the first two days of the sale, which kicked off on Thursday, the company said one in three products sold by it was to Prime members. “Prime has been building up ...