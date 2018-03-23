Private equity player Lighthouse fund raises $200 million

-
ALSO READSnapshot of private equity in India DFIs make way for pensions as PE investors Private equity firm Xander Group builds entire office portfolio on its own V2 Retail hits 52-week high on investment by PE firm Lighthouse Agri input firms likely to earn robust profits in Q3 ahead of rabi season
-
India-focused private equity player Lighthouse Fund closed its third round of fundraising, taking total assets under management to $500 million, said co-founder Mukund Krishnaswami.
The third fund will close at around $200 million.The firm will use money raised to write checks of $25 million and below for investee companies. Of the first two funds, 100 per cent has been deployed, says Sachin Bhartiya, partner with the fund. Lighthouse currently has 21 investments in its portfolio and has had eight exits that include companies Unibic, Suraksha Diagnostics, Dhanuka Agritech and others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU