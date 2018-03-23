JUST IN
Business Standard

Private equity player Lighthouse fund raises $200 million

The firm will use money raised to write checks of $25 million and below for investee companies

BS Reporter 

PE Funds

India-focused private equity player Lighthouse Fund closed its third round of fundraising, taking total assets under management to $500 million, said co-founder Mukund Krishnaswami.

The third fund will close at around $200 million. The firm will use money raised to write checks of $25 million and below for investee companies. Of the first two funds, 100 per cent has been deployed, says Sachin Bhartiya, partner with the fund. Lighthouse currently has 21 investments in its portfolio and has had eight exits that include companies Unibic, Suraksha Diagnostics, Dhanuka Agritech and others.

First Published: Fri, March 23 2018. 00:42 IST

