Private firms seek level playing field in ammunition manufacture

At a meeting organised by Ficci on Monday, the defence ministry will clarify terms and opportunities for private industry to build military ammunition. For private firms, this potentially opens the door just a chink to a lucrative ammunition market that generates recurring orders worth Rs 50 billion every year.

The government is bringing in private industry in order to avoid repeating what happened during the Kargil Conflict in 1999, when ammunition stockpiles proved inadequate even for that short-duration, localised conflict. Eventually emergency imports were needed to keep ...