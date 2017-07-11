Company
Pro Kabaddi Season 5 on the mat soon: 12 teams expected to get 70 sponsors

Vivo on board with Rs 300 cr for 5 years; Star India looking to reap the rewards of its involvement

Urvi Malvania  |  Mumbai 

It has taken four seasons and three years for Star India to get a title sponsor for the country’s first ever professional league for kabaddi. But that was by design, not for lack of interest, says the broadcaster about the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) that starts its fifth season two weeks from now. The network says it has been selective about sponsors as it wanted to develop the PKL property first; and now that Vivo has signed on for Rs 300 crore for five years, the wait has paid off. But, can the sport that is bringing in the most in terms of sponsorship money after cricket, live up ...

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
