Pro Kabaddi, Vivo sign five-year title sponsorship deal

Pro Kabaddi, one of the most successful non-cricket leagues to be launched in India, has signed on Chinese handset maker as the title sponsor for five years. This is the first time the network has sold the title sponsorship to a company outside its fold. The first four seasons saw retain the title sponsorship for the tournament.



Industry sources peg the deal at Rs 275 to 300 crore for the duration of five years. The deal with kicks in from the July 2017 edition of Pro Kabaddi, which is the fifth season of the tournament. also holds the title sponsorship to the Indian Premier League (this is the last year of the on-going contract).



The upcoming season of India's will have up to 12 teams and more than 130 matches spread across 13 weeks. The league is expected to announce the new teams in the coming days. It called for bids of the same a couple of months back.



Through this association aims to strengthen its consumer connect with audiences across India as League is the second most followed sport after cricket. The brand believes that this will help in achieving a stronger brand recall and better visibility.



Sanjay Gupta, managing director, said, "We are delighted to have as our title sponsor, as they happen to share a common vision with to make one of the finest leagues in the world. coming on board as the title sponsor is a significant milestone in the growth story of the league. will continue its efforts to elevate the stature of the sport further."



has seen substantial growth over the last 4 seasons both in terms of stadium attendance and TV/digital viewership numbers.



Kent Cheng, chief executive, India said, "We are thrilled to partner with league as the title sponsor. This association is important for us as league has reached incredible heights and now proudly stands as one of the most successful leagues in India. Earlier seasons have shown that Kabaddi is a sport whose popularity cuts across all audiences. With this association, aims to target the right audience and capture the hearts of Indians. We would like to wish Pro-Kabaddi league huge success for the years to come."