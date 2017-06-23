Probe into whistleblower complaints finds no evidence of wrongdoing: Infy

said conclusion of independent investigation into allegations made by anonymous finds no evidence of wrongdoing.

Other findings of the probe are:

* Says audit committee approved a comprehensive investigation into the anonymous complaints

* No evidence supporting whistleblower's allegations regarding acquisitions was found

* No evidence found on inappropriate contracting

* No evidence found that mergers and acquisitions team failed to obtain appropriate approvals

* Found no evidence that CEO received excessive variable compensation or incurred unreasonable expenses for security, travel and the Palo Alto office