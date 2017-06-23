Probe into whistleblower complaints finds no evidence of wrongdoing: Infy

Infosys
said conclusion of independent investigation into allegations made by anonymous whistleblower
finds no evidence of wrongdoing.
Gibson Dunn & Control Risks
completed detailed independent investigation and did not find any evidence whatsoever of wrongdoing, said the IT company.
Other findings of the probe are:
* Says audit committee approved a comprehensive investigation into the anonymous complaints
* No evidence supporting whistleblower's allegations regarding acquisitions was found
* No evidence found on inappropriate contracting
* No evidence found that mergers and acquisitions team failed to obtain appropriate approvals
* Found no evidence that CEO received excessive variable compensation or incurred unreasonable expenses for security, travel and the Palo Alto office
