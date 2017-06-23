Company
Business Standard

Probe into whistleblower complaints finds no evidence of wrongdoing: Infy

No evidence found that M&A team failed to obtain appropriate approval

Reuters 

Infosys

Infosys said conclusion of independent investigation into allegations made by anonymous whistleblower finds no evidence of wrongdoing.

Gibson Dunn & Control Risks completed detailed independent investigation and did not find any evidence whatsoever of wrongdoing, said the IT company.

Other findings of the probe are:

* Says audit committee approved a comprehensive investigation into the anonymous complaints 

* No evidence supporting whistleblower's allegations regarding acquisitions was found

* No evidence found on inappropriate contracting 

* No evidence found that mergers and acquisitions team failed to obtain appropriate approvals

* Found no evidence that CEO received excessive variable compensation or incurred unreasonable expenses for security, travel and the Palo Alto office

