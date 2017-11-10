Production of vehicles up 8%; two-wheeler sales decline 6%

The has registered growth in production and sale of vehicles between April and October this year, as reported by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The produced a total 17,097,096 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle between April-October 2017, as against 15,811,071 from the previous year. Thus, a growth of 8.13 per cent is observed in the last one year.

As per the data, the sale of passenger vehicles grew by 7.67 per cent between April-October 2017, simultaneously, the growth in the sale was also seen in the passenger vehicles, passenger cars, utility vehicle and vans grew by 4.72 per cent, 16.95 per cent and 2.86 per cent respectively.

The overall commercial vehicles segment grew by 6.04 percent in April-October 2017, as compared to the same period last year. Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs) declined by (-) 5.38 per cent, while light commercial vehicles grew by 13.97 per cent in April-October 2017 over the same period last year.

Three wheeler also declined by (-) 6.27 per cent in April-October 2017 over the same period last year. Within the three-wheeler segment, passenger carrier registered de-growth of (-) 8.52 per cent, while goods carrier grew by 3.83 per cent in April-October 2017 over April-October 2016.

Two wheeler registered a growth of 8.09 per cent in April-October 2017 over April-October 2016. Within the two-wheeler segment, scooters and motorcycles grew by 14.63 per cent and 5.93 per cent respectively, while mopeds declined by (-) 7.08 per cent in April-October 2017 over April-October 2016.

At the exports front, in April-October 2017, overall automobile exports grew by 10.37 per cent. Two and three-wheeler segments registered a growth of 15.87 per cent, and 17.93 per cent respectively, while passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles declined by (-) 4.13 per cent and (-) 28.05 per cent respectively, in April-October 2017 over the same period last year.