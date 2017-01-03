Promoters infused Rs 1,700-cr equity in Adani Power in FY17

In the last financial year, the promoter equity infusion was about Rs 1,100 cr

For the past year, Adani Power has been undergoing an overhaul for its debt including measure such as equity infusion and refinancing. These have helped the company survive the rough times since proceeds from the compensatory rates are yet to come by. The firm expects its recent equity infusion, debt refinancing and the compensatory rate to lead to a turnaround in its financial position. “Adani Power is on a path to regain strong financial position,” said a spokesperson in response to a query on the company’s debt position and servicing ...

Amritha Pillay