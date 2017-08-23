Promoters pledge 2.6 mn more shares in Fortis Healthcare

JUST IN
Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Fortis Hospital

Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh pledged 2.64 million more shares, representing about 0.5 per cent of the share capital through Fortis Healthcare Holdings. Shares of the company fell 12 per cent in early morning trades to Rs 125.5 before recovering to close at Rs 144.4 on the National Stcok Exchange (NSE), up 0.48 per cent from the previous close. The trading volumes on the counter shot up 16 times over the previous day, with 58.4 million shares exchanging hands on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday.  

Meanwhile, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, on Tuesday purchased 4.5 million shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 134.6 apiece, totalling Rs 61 crore, through an open market transaction, data put up on National Stock Exchange of India website showed. The identity of the seller was not known.  In February 2015, Rakesh Junjhunwala had bought 3.5  million shares of Fortis Healthcare at Rs 119.35 per share, for about Rs 41 crore via an open market deal.

