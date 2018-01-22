Property prices rise in 14 cities during Oct-Dec; fall in Delhi-NCR: Report

The Indian sector witnessed an average price increase of 3.1 per cent in 46 per cent of the 750 localities across 14 major cities during October-December 2017, revealed Magicbricks PropIndex.

"After almost two years, the Index of Magicbricks PropIndex had seen first price gain in July-September 2017 quarter and this positive sentiment continues in October-December 2017 with just under 1 per cent increment," said Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks.com. "This has further translated into 45 per cent of over 750 localities covered under PropIndex witnessing price increment."

Southern and continued to witness price gain in October-December 2017 quarter while northern and eastern regions were either stagnant or saw a marginal decline, the statement said quoting the quarterly report.

During the quarter ended December, southern markets including Hyderabad, and Bengaluru witnessed a price rise in the sector in a range of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent. In western markets including Ahmedabad, Pune, Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai prices rose in a range of 0.5 to 1.5 per cent, the report said.

However, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad regions in the north witnessed fall in prices by 1.5 to 1 per cent. and saw a price decline of approximately 1 per cent and Kolkata saw a marginal drop of around 0.25 per cent, it said.

The PropIndex also revealed that the "crucial Rs 3,000-6,000 per square feet bracket, which accounts for more than 50 per cent share of property searches", remained stable and ready-to-move properties at national level continued to command about 3.7 per cent premium over under construction properties.