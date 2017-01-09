PropTiger, Housing merger on cards

PropTiger, the online real estate listing and brokerage portal, is close to acquiring rival Housing.com, which is funded by in an all-stock deal, said people familiar with the deal.

Housing.com, founded by Rahul Yadav, shot to fame with a $90 million bet made by of in 2014, but failed to match expectations after Yadav squandered money and fought with investors and employees.

Yadav was sacked by the board in 2015 and since then, has tried to sustain itself, shutting its rental arm -- the experiment to host images of available rental properties which made it famous.

Spokespersons of both and declined to comment.

In September last year, both and got into a revenue-sharing agreement.



Since its peak valuation of $220-250 million when invested in the company, Housing.com has struggled to be relevant in the online listings market that has seen a shakeup.

In total, Housing.com has raised $130 million from SoftBank, Helion Ventures, and Falcon Edge.

Talks of a sale of Housing, now headed by Jason Kothari, has been doing the rounds for nearly a year, but the company's inability to raise fresh funds as well as expand business fast is being seen as a trigger to merge it with PropTiger.

is founded by Dhruv Agarwala, Kartika Varma and Prashant Agarwal and incorporated in Singapore as Elara Technologies Pte. It has raised funding from Accel Partners, SAIF Partners and Horizon Ventures and News Corp.

had acquired Makaan, another listing player in 2015.