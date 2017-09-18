Protectionist measures have not impacted the outsourcing industry: WNS CEO

India’s back-office industry has undergone a shift with technology playing a major role in executing customer service and, in turn, retaining large clients. The sector, which positions itself as business process management (BPM) industry, currently faces dual stress from protectionist policies in chief markets, such as the US, and rising automation. To tackle this, the skills of the future will be around domain specialisation, Keshav Murugesh, chief executive officer of WNS, tells Romita Majumdar. Edited excerpts: While chatbots and automation poised to change the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?