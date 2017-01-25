PSA Group, CK Birla sign agreement to make cars in Tamil Nadu

Partners to invest around Rs 700 crore in the state

The and the today signed a agreement to produce and sell vehicles and components in India by 2020. The partners will jointly invest around Rs 700 crore in Tamil Nadu. The vehicles will be manufactured at facility, which is now producing Japanese auto major Mitsubishi's vehicles.



Ltd had handed over the possession of the Chennai car plant to Limited (HMFCL) in 2014, as part of its restructuring. The facility is located at Tiruvallur, near Chennai.



"This partnership will allow to bring state-of-the-art, eco-friendly and safe new products to Indian customers," said Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of PSA Group.



"A meaningful presence in India is part of our Push To Pass plan," he said while addressing the media in Paris.



The signature ceremony held today lays the foundation for a long-term partnership between the two groups and represents a key milestone in the development of the in India, a cornerstone of its strategic growth plan “Push to Pass”. The further deepens its capabilities in the auto component and automotive sector in India, the company said in a statement.



There are two JV agreements between and CK Birla Group. As part of the first agreement, the will hold a majority stake in the JV company being set up with HMFCL for the assembly and distribution of PSA passenger cars in India.

As per the second agreement, a 50:50 joint-venture is being set-up between PSA and for manufacture and supply of powertrains.



The manufacturing sites for both vehicle assembly and will be based in Tamil Nadu.



Initial manufacturing capacity will be set at about 100,000 vehicles per year and will be followed by incremental investment to support a progressive ramp-up of the long-term project. The manufacturing capacity for will cater to the domestic market needs and global OEMs. The performance of the industrial set-up will be supported by a significant level of localisation, in order to reach the necessary cost competitiveness.



Tavares said: "Benefitting from the strong support of our Indian partner, the CK Birla Group, and a shared vision, this project is consistent with the strong execution of our Push to Pass strategic plan and represents a major step in PSA Group’s worldwide profitable growth in key automotive markets.”



C K Birla, Chairman, the CK Birla Group, said “We have embraced ‘Make in India for India and the World’ for several decades and are among the early adopters of frugal manufacturing in the country. I am confident that the coming together of the latest state-of-the-art technology from the and the engineering and manufacturing excellence of the will benefit the automotive sector in India.”

