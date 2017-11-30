Public relations business rides on rising budgets

The Tata group’s decision last week to end its long-term contract with Edelman, which was routed through Rediffusion Y&R, by January, has turned the focus on the sweeping changes taking place in the public relations (PR) business. The possibility of a change of PR mandate by the Tatas has created a flutter in the industry.

The Rs 60-crore account, one of the largest in the business, represents over 4.4 per cent of the Rs 1,315-crore turnover of the PR industry. Only nine Indian PR companies have annual revenues of more than Rs 30 crore and five earn over Rs 60 ...