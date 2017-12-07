Puma steers clear of sports to celebrate millennial passions

Abandoning the traditional 30-second TV commercial, shoe brand Puma is reaching out to consumers with an anthem in a long-format video that amalgamates art, dance and music. The music video brings eight rappers, seven street artists and 36 hip-hop dancers together; all hailing from four corners of India.

The objective is to showcase artists from the undiscovered places and weave a story of their talent, passion and unflinching attitude. Puma has largely catered to sports in its earlier campaigns. Hence, the “Puma Suede Gully” is neither an extension nor is it a ...