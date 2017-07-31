Company
Punj Lloyd commences production at Qatar polysilicon plant

Polysilicon is the key raw material used in 90% of world's solar modules

BS Reporter 

Punj Lloyd logo (Source: Punj Lloyd)
Infrastructure major Punj Lloyd on Monday said it has begun production in the polysilicon plant in Qatar for its client Qatar Solar Technologies. Polysilicon is the key raw material used in 90 per cent of the world’s solar modules.

The contract, for the 8,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) manufacturing facility, was awarded to Punj Lloyd by Qatar Solar Technologies as part of its plans to set up a plant for high-purity solar grade polysilicon, an official statement said.

“We are happy that as the EPC (Engineering, procurement and construction) contractor of this world-class facility, we have been able to establish our client’s commitment to sustainability, environmental protection and greenhouse gas reduction,” said Atul Jain, Director, Punj Lloyd. 

Qatar Solar’s silicon plant is the largest polysilicon plant in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It plans to expand the capacity of this plant to over 50,000 MTPA, Jain added.

The new facility uses eco-friendly technologies, next generation reactors, energy efficient cooling systems and advanced waste treatment facilities that recycle excess gases and water for reuse in a closed loop system that reduces costs, the company statement said.

In addition to this, Qatar Solar’s new facility has a 1.1-megawatt solar installation that includes a ground mounted solar farm as well as rooftop and solar car parking shades.

