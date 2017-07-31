Punj Lloyd commences production at Qatar polysilicon plant

Infrastructure major on Monday said it has begun production in the plant in Qatar for its client Technologies. is the key raw material used in 90 per cent of the world’s modules.

The contract, for the 8,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) manufacturing facility, was awarded to by Technologies as part of its plans to set up a plant for high-purity grade polysilicon, an official statement said.

“We are happy that as the EPC (Engineering, procurement and construction) contractor of this world-class facility, we have been able to establish our client’s commitment to sustainability, and reduction,” said Atul Jain, Director,

Qatar Solar’s silicon plant is the largest plant in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It plans to expand the capacity of this plant to over 50,000 MTPA, Jain added.

The new facility uses eco-friendly technologies, next generation reactors, energy efficient cooling systems and advanced facilities that recycle and water for reuse in a closed loop system that reduces costs, the company statement said.

In addition to this, Qatar Solar’s new facility has a 1.1-megawatt installation that includes a ground mounted farm as well as rooftop and car parking shades.