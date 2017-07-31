Punj Lloyd commences production at Qatar polysilicon plant

The contract, for the 8,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) manufacturing facility, was awarded to Punj Lloyd
by Qatar Solar
Technologies as part of its plans to set up a plant for high-purity solar
grade polysilicon, an official statement said.
“We are happy that as the EPC (Engineering, procurement and construction) contractor of this world-class facility, we have been able to establish our client’s commitment to sustainability, environmental protection
and greenhouse gas
reduction,” said Atul Jain, Director, Punj Lloyd.
Qatar Solar’s silicon plant is the largest polysilicon
plant in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It plans to expand the capacity of this plant to over 50,000 MTPA, Jain added.
The new facility uses eco-friendly technologies, next generation reactors, energy efficient cooling systems and advanced waste treatment
facilities that recycle excess gases
and water for reuse in a closed loop system that reduces costs, the company statement said.
In addition to this, Qatar Solar’s new facility has a 1.1-megawatt solar
installation that includes a ground mounted solar
farm as well as rooftop and solar
car parking shades.
