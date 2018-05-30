PVR and Inox get on board for Samsung's Onyx LED screen technology

Two of India’s leading multiplex cinema chains – PVR and have each tied up with consumer electronics brand Samsung for its screen technology. A first in India, the new technology replaces the existing projection process and allows what is basically a gigantic LED TV to be installed at movie halls.

Inspired by the gemstone of the same name, the has the ability to deliver sharper picture quality with its true black colour bringing the content to life with higher vibrancy and accuracy. It comes with comprehensive solutions, which includes Onyx View, Onyx 3D and Onyx Sound.

Both PVR and will adopt this technology at select screens across the nation.

Alok Tandon, CEO, Leisure Ltd says, “Technology is at the core of INOX. We always believe in making the cinema viewing experience of our guests memorable and something that they will always cherish. Watching a movie is an experience and we are certain that through this tie-up, we will bring alive a movie on screen”



Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India says, "Witnessing growing demand for advanced theatre technology from movie experts and consumers alike, Samsung planned to make a radical shift from the theatre projection systems to the LED screens in India. We are introducing a game-changing technology which would showcase the work of our directors as intended and at optimal quality. In addition, it will also offer our movie-goers a new level of viewing environment, immersive in every aspect."



PVR will be introducing the technology at two locations to begin with – PVR Icon, Promenade, New Delhi and PVR Phoenix, Lowe Parel, Mumbai.

Gautam Dutta, CEO, says, “With the cinema-goers’ experience in mind, this technology is a game changer. We were very impressed when we saw the demo of this tech at the Cinema Con and feel it will be a good addition to the portfolio of movie watching experiences we offer.”



The cost of installing the technology ranges between Rs 85 million to 95 million per screen. PVR will be positioning these new screens along with its other premium offerings like Directors Cut. This means that the average ticket price at these LED screens will be Rs 100 to 150 more than the rest of The multiplex chain will also look at sponsorship revenue for these screens like it does for its IMAX screens.