PVR Cinemas to add 75 screens this year across country, take total past 650

Multiplex chain Cinemas is planning to add around 75 during the current financial year, raising its total capacity to around 650.

The company will be adding facilities in various locations including Pune, Mysore, and others during the year, adding to the current capacity of 584 across 127 properties in 50 Last year, it added around 48 screens, said Gautam Dutta, CEO, Ltd.

"This will include both malls and standalone properties," he added.

The company on Wednesday launched a 5-screen property at Grand Galada Centre Mall, They will be adding two more properties in in the next 18 months, both in malls. With this launch, the total screen count of Cinemas in the city was raised to 17 at three properties and has a 65 per cent occupancy. In southern region it has 130 and 20 multiplexes.

"This launch is another step towards achieving a mark of 1,000 in India by 2020," he said.

Spread across 40,000 sq ft, the multiplex is equipped with 2K projection, 7.1 surround sound system and Dolby ATMOS along with next generation enabled screens, catering to an audience of 1,020 guests in its five well-furnished auditoriums.