Business Standard

PVR Cinemas to add 75 screens this year across country, take total past 650

Multiplex chain to add facilities in Pune, Mysore and Jammu, targets 1,000 screens by 2020 in India

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas is planning to add around 75 screens during the current financial year, raising its total capacity to around 650.

The company will be adding facilities in various locations including Pune, Mysore, Jammu and others during the year, adding to the current capacity of 584 screens across 127 properties in 50 cities. Last year, it added around 48 screens, said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd.

"This will include both malls and standalone properties," he added.

The company on Wednesday launched a 5-screen property at Grand Galada Centre Mall, Chennai. They will be adding two more properties in Chennai in the next 18 months, both in malls. With this launch, the total screen count of PVR Cinemas in the city was raised to 17 screens at three properties and has a 65 per cent occupancy. In southern region it has 130 screens and 20 multiplexes.

"This launch is another step towards achieving a mark of 1,000 screens in India by 2020," he said.

Spread across 40,000 sq ft, the multiplex is equipped with 2K projection, 7.1 Digital Dolby surround sound system and Dolby ATMOS along with next generation 3-D enabled screens, catering to an audience of 1,020 guests in its five well-furnished auditoriums.

