PVR moves Allahabad High Court over issue of entertainment tax in GST

The group has moved the Allahabad High Court, and its bench, over the issue of subsuming into the goods and services tax (GST). The HC has sent a notice to the state government, asking it to explain its scheme of The group has said that the government promised to allow and cine malls retain a portion of for five years, on the basis of investments they make, but that was broken after the tax was subsumed into “We have challenged the subsuming of into to the extent that the corresponding benefit of retention of tax is not granted in the regime,” Abhishek Rastogi, the counsel of group, told Business Standard. The firm has challenged the new tax on the principle of promissory estoppels, which is a legal principle that says a promise is enforceable by law even if made without formal consideration.